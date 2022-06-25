(Image) Adrian shares image in the gym as he wears his Liverpool shirt before pre-season training begins

Adrian may be third choice goalkeeper and on his holidays but he’s still putting the work in this summer.

The Spaniard uploaded an image to his Instagram stories, whilst wearing a Liverpool shirt, to show the fitness work he is doing during his break from football.

This shows the elite mentality within Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with a man that made just one appearance last season not allowing himself to lose sharpness and fitness.

As the Reds prepare for their pre-season tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, the lads are enjoying the end of their time with their families.

We have the Community Shield against Manchester City too, before we begin the Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Fulham.

There’s a chance that the 35-year-old may not even play in pre-season or in the upcoming campaign but he will be ready whenever called upon.

You can view the image of Adrian via his Instagram stories:

