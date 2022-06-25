(Image) Harvey Elliott uploads image in the gym as preparations for Liverpool’s pre-season tour step up

Despite all the Liverpool players currently being on holiday, many are keeping as sharp as possible – including Harvey Elliott.

Whilst on his post-season break, our No.67 has uploaded an image to his Instagram stories of him in the gym.

With a midfield slot seemingly up for grabs in the squad, it looks as though the 19-year-old is eager to prove to Jurgen Klopp that he can be the player he is looking for.

This feels like a similar technique that is being used by Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have both been very active themselves this summer break.

Gone are the days of the holidays meaning the players can enjoy food and drink, with most remaining as regimented as they are throughout the whole campaign.

The former Fulham youngster will be eager to impress in this pre-season, starting with a game against Manchester United in early July.

You can view the image via Elliott’s Instagram stories:

