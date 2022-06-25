(Image) Jamie Carragher gets philosophical as he shares message from Glastonbury Festival

Jamie Carragher appears to be enjoying his summer break, as he has been sharing images from his trip to Somerset.

In an image uploaded to his Instagram stories, the 45-year-old shared a message that clearly resonated with him from Glastonbury Festival which read:

‘AT SHANGRI-LA THERE IS ZERO TOLERANCE OF VIOLENCE RACISM, SEXISM TRANSPHOBIA. BODY NEGATIVITY, SEXUAL HARASSMENT, DISCRIMINATION OF AGE RELIGION OR BELIEF, GENDER OR SEXUALITY VISIBLE OR INVISIBLE MENTAL OR PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS (RECONNECT, REUSE, RESIST)’.

It’s a very inclusive and powerful message that has been shared by our former defender, including several messages that clearly mean a lot to him.

Seeing as it was uploaded at around 2am, it suggests that the Bootle-born pundit had quite a good day watching the plethora of musical acts that were on offer.

With the festival due to end on Sunday, our former No.23 still has time for a bigger break before the new season begins in August.

You can view the image via Carragher’s Instagram stories:

