(Images) Darwin Nunez uploads a gushing thank you to his partner after posing alongside a red and white birthday cake

Darwin Nunez has been celebrating his birthday and Liverpool fans will be very excited to see the colour of his cake.

Taking to his Instagram account, the now 23-year-old uploaded some images and the caption: ‘Mommy, thank you for surprising me once again on my birthday, it was a birthday different from the rest, an incredible and unforgettable birthday, with you my life.

‘@lorenaamanas I have no words to thank you for everything you do for me and our family. My best gift will always be our son! You are a wonderful woman, with such a noble and big heart.

READ MORE: (Image) Thiago Alcantara poses for family picture in the final days of his break from football

‘This is the 3rd birthday together and I hope there are many more by your side my queen. LOVE YOU! ♥️👸

‘Thank you so much to everyone who took the time to congratulate me on my 23rd birthday ♥️😁✌🏼’.

Safe to say that the Uruguayan was very appreciative of the role that his girlfriend played in arranging the surprises for his big day.

Thanks should also be given to the club, as our fast movement in the transfer market meant that the former Benfica man was able to have the time to enjoy the day with his family.

Now our new No.27 will be hoping to hit the ground running for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with pre-season set to start on the 4th of July.

You can view the images via Nunez’s Instagram account:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business