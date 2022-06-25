Liverpool make ‘informal offer of €60 million’ for 21-year-old Real Madrid star who ‘is tempted’ by ‘Klopp’s interest’

Liverpool are said to be done in the transfer market but that doesn’t stop some news outlets from reporting suspected transfer targets.

As reported by Catalonian outfit El Nacional (translated): ‘Liverpool have been left without Sadio Mané and do not have a first-class striker signed. Jürgen Klopp considers that essential and one of the players he has in mind is Rodrygo, the Real Madrid winger. The German coach knows that the Brazilian is not entirely happy with Carlo Ancelotti, who despite his decisive goals continues to see him as a substitute, but not as an undisputed starter. For Klopp, on the other hand, Rodrygo would be a star and form an offensive trident along with Salah and Luis Diaz.

‘Rodrygo knows of Liverpool’s interest and, although he is generally happy at Madrid, is tempted to change his mind, as he sees how he will continue to be a substitute in the future. Florentino Pérez has already tried to close the signing of Mbappé, which would have left Rodrygo with a foot and a half out of the club, so it is not ruled out that the president is still looking for a plan B.

‘Liverpool moved threads a few weeks ago. They first contacted Rodrygo’s entourage to convey Klopp’s interest to him, as well as putting a significant salary increase on the table. In addition, an informal offer of €60 million was sent to Real Madrid, which made Florentino Pérez think’.

It does look unlikely that we would be spending big on another forward this summer, especially given the recent arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz.

With Mo Salah’s contract not being sorted though, there is a chance that we could be fluid in the transfer market and make a move if our No.11’s head is turned this summer.

For Rodrygo, he still has three years left on his current deal and so it may be worth waiting to see if the fee goes down in the future – if he is indeed keen on a move to Anfield at all.

