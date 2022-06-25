Mo Salah competes with Darwin Nunez as he shows off his ripped physique ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season starting

Liverpool are due to start pre-season on the 4th of July and it’s safe to say Mo Salah looks ready to go now.

The Egyptian King is enjoying his final few days on holiday, before he returns to meet up with his Anfield teammates on their tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer.

We have the Community Shield against Manchester City too, before we begin the Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Fulham.

The 30-year-old uploaded an image of himself in a pool on holiday and he look to be in great shape, after an exhausting season with club and country.

This next campaign could very well be his final on Merseyside and so we will have to appreciate every goal, assist and game that our No.11 can provide for the club.

There’s been several changes to our front line from the start of last season and this feels like the start of a new era under Jurgen Klopp.

You can view the image of Salah via his Instagram account:

