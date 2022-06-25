(Video) Curtis Jones shares video of worldie left-footed finish in training as he ramps up preparation for pre-season

Curtis Jones hasn’t stopped this summer, with countless videos and clips of the hard work he has been putting in being shared online.

Based in LA, the Scouser has been shown playing local six-a-side games and training in UCLA, with some drills put on in the university.

Now, the latest video from the 21-year-old has shown his left-footed strikes and two of the goals he uploaded are certainly worth a second look.

It is an ill-concealed secret that Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder next summer but it looks like there is one lad who wants to prove that he can be the man for the job.

Let’s hope that this work pays off and that the boss has no choice but to hand him more opportunities to impress, in the next campaign.

There’s one main man to impress in Jurgen Klopp and the England U21 international will hope that this can be the season that he breaks into the Anfield starting XI regularly

You can view the video of the goal via Jones’ Instagram stories:

