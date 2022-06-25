(Video) Jurgen Klopp on what Jordan Henderson requested when he first came to the club and his role in the Liverpool team

Jurgen Klopp has never doubted or wavered from having Jordan Henderson as the captain of Liverpool and it’s clear how much he respects his skipper.

Speaking on the ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done’ documentary, the 55-year-old said: “When I arrived here Hendo was injured, he didn’t know me really well, it’s the same situation, he knew me from the television.

“He had no idea how I am, who I am, stuff like this and he was injured. That’s not a good situation for a player when a new manager is coming in and you are injured.

“So, I remember when he asked if he could come with us to the game, I’ve forgotten which game it was, an away game, even when he cannot play but wanting to be in the dressing room. I thought, ‘yeah you can but do you not have anything more serious to do like rehab or whatever?’.

“It took a while until I understood that he wanted to prove a point, he never had to but that’s like a little bit of insecurity probably, that’s obviously different (now) with his maturity and he obviously grew up since we worked together.

“Nothing that we have achieved in the past few years would have happened without him, that’s easy to say.

“There are so many different things you do over the course of a season to keep a group together and keep a group going in difficult moments and he’s great in that”.

They really are some beautiful words from the boss and the amount of respect he has for his captain is so clear to see.

It’s a really interesting insight into the insecurity about the captaincy that the Sunderland-born midfielder had, when the German came to the club too.

The whole documentary is a real treat and helps to personify what the 32-year-old means to this football club.

You can watch Klopp’s words on Henderson (from 10:15) via Jordan Henderson is Never Done on Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

