(Video) Thiago Alcantara enjoys fireworks with his family on holiday as he enters the final few days of his summer break

Thiago Alcantara will return to meet with the rest of the Liverpool squad for pre-season on the 4th of July but has been enjoying time with his family in the meantime.

In a video shared by his wife, Julia Vigas, our No.6 can be seen spending time with his partner and two children on holiday.

They are all seen enjoying some fireworks and given that Rafinha Alcantara has also been tagged, it’s safe to assume that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is also on holiday with his brother.

As the Reds prepare for their pre-season tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, the lads are enjoying the end of their time with their families.

We have the Community Shield against Manchester City too, before we begin the Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Fulham.

It’s good that they are all getting the opportunity to recharge their batteries and let’s hope that the 31-year-old is ready for another big season.

You can view the video of Thiago via @juliavigas on Instagram:

