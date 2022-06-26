‘If you ask the majority of Liverpool fans’ – Pundit makes Gini Wijnaldum admission as uncertainty remains over his PSG future

Ever since leaving Liverpool for PSG last summer, Gini Wijnaldum has not reached the levels that many in the French capital would’ve hoped for.

As a result of the move not quite going to plan, it’s believed that the French champions are open to letting the Netherlands international leave the club, with a potential return to Liverpool on the cards according to some reports.

Fabrizio Romano has labelled those reports as ‘fake’ recently, but former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has claimed the ‘majority of Liverpool fans’ would want the former No. 5 to return.

“If you ask the majority of Liverpool fans, they’d probably want him back,” he told Football Insider (via the Liverpool Echo).

“When it comes down to manager and the logistics of everything, it’s very hard to bring a player back so soon after they’ve left. Once you’ve made that decision, you’ve got to stick to that decision.

“He’s a fantastic player and he’d be a stop-gap, that’s all he would be. Liverpool need a more solid base when it comes to that midfield player that comes in. Someone with a bit of longevity.

“I think they are doing the right thing by biding their time and waiting for the right people to become available and go into the club for years and not just one season.”

It’s bemusing as to why Wijnaldum has struggled since leaving Anfield – he was a vitally important player under Jurgen Klopp and many presumed he would continue his impressive showings in the French capital.

Some claim that Liverpool are still yet to replace the former Newcastle United man and strengthening the midfield is believed to be Klopp’s next priority.

Aurelien Tchouameni was one of the club’s main targets this summer but the Frenchman opted to join Real Madrid instead, whilst England international Jude Bellingham is also believed to be a target for the Reds.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has confirmed he’s remaining at Borussia Dortmund this season, but a move for the 18-year-old midfielder may be revisited next year.

Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay have all arrived on Merseyside this summer and no more incomings are expected before the current window closes on September 1.

It appears unlikely that Wijnaldum will be returning to Liverpool.

It’s rare when the club sign players over the age of 25 and signings will only be made if the right player is available for the right price

There are four Premier League club’s monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation, including Everton, so it remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

