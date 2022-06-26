Jose Enrique says ‘people maybe don’t appreciate’ one ‘incredible’ Liverpool star – Klopp agrees he’s underrated

When compared with Virgil van Dijk, it can be far too easy for many commentators to scoff at the prospect of acknowledging Joel Matip as a world-class operator at the back.

Certainly, for Jose Enrique, who commented on the matter on Twitter, it seems as if some ‘maybe don’t appreciate’ the Cameroonian international or the quality of his performances last term.

I agree with you because with VVD we have the best center back in the world people maybe don't appreciate how incredible is been matip this https://t.co/WwB8U6vXlt of our best players for me. It will be between hendo and him for me https://t.co/v4yhI2i4ud — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 26, 2022

The notion that the 30-year-old is underrated is one Jurgen Klopp himself has previously agreed with, telling liverpoolfc.com: ‘he definitely is’.

With Ibrahima Konate playing an important role in Europe and Joe Gomez recovering from prior injury setbacks the No.32 featured heavily alongside the Reds’ No.4.

It was a partnership that proved to be far from disappointing and, indeed, fell a point short of Manchester City in the title race as we came achingly close to recording a historic quadruple haul of silverware.

As such, ahead of the next campaign, the former Schalke man will most certainly leave Klopp with quite the selection headache given how impressively our French centre-half finished off the term alongside Van Dijk in the Champions League final.

There’s no question that the ex-Bundesliga star is the future of the backline, though it doesn’t hurt to highlight just how fortunate we are to have a world-class array of centre-backs at our disposal.

