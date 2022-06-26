Jose Enrique tells Liverpool how to replace Takumi Minamino as his Monaco move nears completion

Jose Enrique has admitted that Takumi Minamino’s departure from Liverpool is ‘great news for him and for us’ as his move to Monaco nears completion.

The Japan international was the Reds’ top scorer in both domestic competitions last term, but found game time hard to come by in both the Premier League and Champions League – he netted 10 goals and registered one assist in 22 appearances (across all competitions) last term.

Our former full-back has now urged the club to replace the former RB Salzburg man with a left footed right winger.

“Great news for him and for us as well. He wanted to have more minutes and is no possible with the squad we have to so wish him all the best and hopefully we use that Monet to invest in someone for the right wing left footy because now [Divock] Origi is gone, Sadio [Mane] and Taki and we sign [Darwin] Nunez,” the Spaniard tweeted.

READ MORE: Liverpool make ‘informal offer of €60 million’ for 21-year-old Real Madrid star who ‘is tempted’ by ‘Klopp’s interest’

Enrique is right to point out that three attacking players have now departed the club this summer.

Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino have all left Merseyside on good terms, whilst Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho our the attacking arrivals at Anfield this summer.

Our strength in depth was key to our success last season and the fact that our quadruple hopes went right down to the wire proves how important it is to have sufficient cover all over the pitch.

It appears that our transfer business this summer is done in terms of incomings, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

It is of course sad to see our No. 18 depart, but he leaves with some great memories from his time at the club and after learning from his world-class teammates at the AXA Training Centre everyday, as well as being coached by Jurgen Klopp, he will arrive at Monaco full of confidence that he can showcase his talent.

He cost the club just over £7m back in January 2020, so for us to make profit on the attacker despite him never really being a regular starter is a superb bit of business.

There’s no reason why he can’t light it up in Ligue 1 next season and we certainly wish him all the best for the future.

You can see our former No. 3’s tweet below via Twitter:

Great news for him and for us as well.he wanted to have more minutes and is no possible with the squad we have so wish him all the best and hopefully we use that money to invest in someone for the right wing left foot because now origi is gone,sadio and taki and we sign nuñez https://t.co/UIMXBRBvlA — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 25, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business