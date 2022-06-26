‘Just like at…’ – Monaco boss makes Liverpool admission ahead of Taki Minamino’s £12.9m transfer switch

Philippe Clement has claimed that a £12.9m move to Monaco represents ‘an opportunity’ for Taki Minamino after being faced with significant competition for places at Liverpool.

With the World Cup vaguely on the horizon, it’s one the Japanese international was no doubt more than happy to take in order to potentially secure a more regular supply of minutes.

“He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team,” the 48-year-old told RMC Sport (via the Daily Mail). “He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That’s why this is an opportunity.”

The former RB Salzburg star enjoyed a stellar campaign in the domestic cups at Anfield last term, amassing eight goal contributions in eight appearances across the FA Cup and Carabao Cup collectively.

It’s a significant reason why Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will sincerely miss the 27-year-old, despite having somewhat addressed exits with the incomings of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

With Divock Origi and Sadio Mane having also called time on their Liverpool careers, however, it still leaves us an attacker short for when we’re looking to rotate the squad in a bid to handle the demands of the season.

There’s the possibility of Kaide Gordon being introduced more regularly to the fold, of course, which is an option that will more than suit our German head coach should the teenager impress sufficiently in pre-season.

