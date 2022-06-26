Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs interested in 12-goal Real Madrid star – report

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid next year, that’s according a report by AS (via Caught Offside).

The Spain international is set to remain in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season but will be able to leave for free in 12 months time if he doesn’t renew his current contract.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old recently following Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a move for the Spaniard is not currently something of interest to the Reds.

READ MORE: Robbie Fowler has his own theory regarding Mo Salah’s Liverpool future as the Egyptian enters the final 12 months of his current deal

It’s also believed that Asensio would prefer a move to Serie A giants AC Milan because he’s guaranteed more regular game time at the San Siro compared to Anfield.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are the other English outfits that are monitoring the three time La Liga winner.

He found game time from the start hard to come by last season and is viewed very much as a squad player under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

He registerd 12 goals and two assists in 42 appearances (across all competitions) for Los Blancos last term but with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Madrid may find it difficult convincing him to renew his deal and therefore face the prospect of losing him for free at the end of next season.

He’s a talented player with age still on his side, so if he’s interested in coming to the club next year then it may very well be a move that Jurgen Klopp will consider.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!