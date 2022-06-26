Liverpool could be set to sell out of favour defender for eight times what they paid as Celtic & Middlesbrough show interest – report

Both Celtic and Middlesbrough have registered interest in Liverpool’s Ben Davies, though a formal bid has yet to arrive.

This comes courtesy of the Daily Record, which understands that the Reds are hoping to make as much as eight times (£4m) what they initially sold the defender for (£500k) in an overall transfer package.

The 26-year-old has yet to start for Jurgen Klopp’s men, having arrived at the club alongside Ozan Kabak two seasons ago during a tumultuous period defined by an injury crisis to the backline.

With us having invested well via the acquisition of former Bundesliga star Ibrahima Konate, not to mention the fact that Virgil van Dijk’s title-winning centre-half partner, Joe Gomez, is struggling for minutes, it seems unlikely that many opportunities for minutes will arise.

Though certainly far from eye opening, a figure at least close to the £4m reportedly desired would represent some additional good business for us this window.

It’s a shame, of course, that Davies could very well leave Liverpool without having filed out once for us, though an exit would represent the best possible outcome for the player’s career.

