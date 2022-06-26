Liverpool interested in & believe they could transform struggling Chelsea star Klopp previously wanted – Football Insider

Liverpool are said to be tracking Chelsea hitman Timo Werner this summer as the Reds eye up a potential fourth senior addition to the squad this summer.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the club said to be confident of getting more out of the German under their system.

The former RB Leipzig attacker hasn’t quite lived up to his potential in England so far and only registered 17 goal contributions in 37 appearances last term.

We have already recruited superbly following Sadio Mane’s exit with the acquisition of Benfica goal machine Darwin Nunez, though there are question marks hanging still over the future of Mo Salah.

That being said, it’s difficult to see Werner as the solution in that regard, should a replacement for the Egyptian King be deemed necessary.

Favouring the central spot in the frontline, the striker hardly stands out as a suitable option to slot in should our No.11 not extend his terms with us.

