Liverpool legend believes ‘good guy’ Andy Robertson will help Calvin Ramsay settle at Anfield

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol believes that Andy Robertson will help Calvin Ramsay settle at Anfield.

The 18-year-old arrived on Merseyside recently after completing a £6.5m move from Scottish outfit Aberdeen and Nicol has been reminiscing about his memories of joining the Reds.

He recalls players like Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen helping him feel at home at the club.

“They made it easy for me. And when I look at this Liverpool squad now, they look really together, too. No doubt Robbo will be the first one that will look after Ramsay, so I expect it just to be the same,” Nicol told the Daily Mail (via the Kop Times).

“Robbo is a good guy as well, so I don’t think there’s any danger. As I said, he’ll look after Calvin.”

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago Alcantara claims Liverpool teammate is ‘one of the best players’ he’s ever played with

The entire squad will be keen to make Ramsay feel at home, but with Robertson being a compatriot of the youngster, he will be eager to ensure he helps the defender reach his potential and push him towards the senior Scotland squad.

Our No. 26 is of course the skipper of Steve Clarke’s side whilst Ramsay is yet to make his senior debut, but does have three U21 caps to his name.

The Scotsman is in good hands at Liverpool, whilst learning from fellow full-backs Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the training pitch at the AXA Training Centre, he will also benefit from Jurgen Klopp’s superb guidance.

Being so young, he’s not expected to come to the club and immediately challenge our No. 66 at right-back, but over time he will be eager to earn some minutes and prove he’s got what it takes to succeed in the famous Red shirt.

He’s more than earned his move to the English top-flight after impressing for Aberdeen last term – he registered one goal and nine assists in 33 appearances (across all competitions) for the Pittodrie outfit.

Hopefully the teenager feels at home straight away on Merseyside and we wish him all the best!

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!