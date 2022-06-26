‘Now confirmed’ – Fabrizio Romano shares finances around Liverpool attacker’s transfer switch to Ligue 1

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the impending departure of Taki Minamino from Liverpool with the Japanese international set to join AS Monaco this summer.

The reliable transfer news guru posted the update on Twitter, noting that the former Southampton loanee earned his club a fee of £12.9m up front with £2.5m included in add-ons.

Takumi Minamino deal, completed. He’s joining AS Monaco, permanent move from Liverpool now confirmed by Philippe Clement: “We’re really happy, he was our priority”. 🔴🇯🇵 #transfers Liverpool will receive €15m plus €3m in add-ons. pic.twitter.com/7dOfbydQFr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

The 27-year-old proved to be a particularly valuable squad player in the prior term, contributing heavily in the domestic cups as the Reds secured both the League and FA Cup courtesy of successful penalty shootouts against Chelsea.

READ MORE: UEFA boss Ceferin issues bizarre response to Klopp’s concerns over player welfare

Given that we’re losing another top performer from the bench in Divock Origi – not to mention a world-class operator in Sadio Mane – it’s a concerning amount of quality depth that we’re losing from the side.

Admittedly the replacements in Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho do go some way to plugging gaps with there also potentially being an opportunity for the likes of highly-rated Kaide Gordon to shine in pre-season.

In search of more regular minutes, we can’t begrudge Minamino a move to the French top-flight and we wish him all the very beast in his endeavours going forward.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!