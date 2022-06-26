Porto ‘expect’ Liverpool to make an offer for Luis Diaz’s 27-year-old former teammate – report

Porto are reportedly expecting Liverpool to make an offer for Luis Diaz’s former teammate Otavio.

The 27-year-old Brazil born midfielder is also attracting interest from Leeds United, but the Portuguese outfit ‘expect the Reds to get involved’ and offer £34m for the Portugal international, that’s according to the Daily Mirror (via the Liverpool Echo).

The Yorkshire outfit are believed to have had a £26m bid rejected by the Primeria Liga champions, but the same reports suggests that Otavio has a £51m release clause in his contract.

We raided Porto in January for Luis Diaz and he instantly hit the ground running at Anfield.

The same would therefore be hoped of Otavio if we were to try our luck and make a bid for the the player.

It does, however, look unlikely that any further additions will be made this summer after the signing of 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen appeared to mark the end of our incomings this window.

The former Internacional man has a contract that still has three years remaining with Porto so it would therefore take a sizeable fee for them to allow him to leave.

In 49 appearances last term (across all competitions), Otavio registered five goals and 14 assists.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will make any further additions to his squad in the coming weeks, we’ll just have to wait and see.

