Premier League side ‘doing everything they can’ to sign 21-year-old Liverpool star – BBC Sport journalist

Nottingham Forest are ‘doing everything they can’ to ensure they sign Neco Williams from Liverpool this summer, that’s according to BBC Sport’s Natalie Jackson (via Transfer Tavern).

The Welsh international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks as speculation surrounding his departure from Anfield continues.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and helped the Craven Cottage earn promotion back to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be set to sell out of favour defender for eight times what they paid as Celtic & Middlesbrough show interest – report

Marco Silva’s side are one of the clubs interested in the full-back who will be wanting regular first-team minutes again next season.

He is, of course, up against Trent Alexander-Arnold for the starting spot at right-back at Liverpool and his chances of forcing his way into the first team this season took a major blow recently after the Reds announced the signing of teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

The City Ground outfit recently signed ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin – a move that saw Liverpool pocket £1.7m after inserting a 10% sell-on clause in the deal that saw him move to the German capital from Merseyside 12 months ago, and Forest are reportedly prepared to splash £15m on Williams.

The Academy graduate has 21 international caps to his name and will be excited by the idea of joining Steve Cooper’s side as they prepare for their first season back in the English top-flight in 23 years.

Our No. 76 is certainly good enough to be playing regular first-team football so a departure from Anfield this summer may be the best decision for the youngster.

He will want to ensure he’s perfoming well this season and earning enough minutes to earn a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad that will be heading to Qatar later this year.

You can see the tweet regarding Williams below via BBC Sport’s Natalie Jackson on Twitter below:

So @nffc busy in the transfer market with Awoniyi confirmed. Deal for goalie Henderson done too but he’s not back till July 1st so will be announced then. Also the club doing everything they can to sign Liverpool defender Neco Williams #nffc — Natalie Jackson (@NatJacksonsport) June 25, 2022

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!