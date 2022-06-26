Pundit says Liverpool have an ‘excellent’ 27-year-old midfielder they ‘can’t really afford to lose’

Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to keep hold of Naby Keita amid a report from Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Reds are keen to extend his terms at the club.

The Guinean international’s contract is set to expire next summer along with the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s.

“He had a lot of game time last season and he played well. I was really impressed by him,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“When you consider that [Sadio] Mane has gone and that [Mohamed] Salah and [Roberto] Firmino only have a year left it is important that you keep Keita. You don’t want too much upheaval in the squad.

“Keita played a lot better than people expected him to this year. I think he was excellent at times.

“It is very important that they keep him in my eyes. He has been much improved.

“You have to remember that they lost [Georginio] Wijnaldum last year and did not replace him. They can’t really afford to lose another.”

The former Bundesliga star has endured heavy critique following a switch to the English top-flight, as injuries have made it difficult for the midfielder to realise his potential at the club.

READ MORE: Ex-PL star tells other clubs to copy Liverpool transfer trick that could pay huge dividends despite Mane exit

Some superb management of Keita last term, however, arguably brought about the best season we’ve seen yet from our No.8 in the famous red shirt.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate an element of caution around the player’s future given his prior track record, one would think the prospect of offering him a new contract would be somewhat appealing if both the medical and coaching departments are confident the 27-year-old can deliver such campaigns on a regular basis.

At his current age, there’s certainly a future for the £48m at Liverpool, should he be capable of avoiding a flurry of injuries.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!