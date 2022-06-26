Sadio Mane’s PR agent drops Liverpool wages revelation that will surprise FSG critics

Bacary Cisse has denied the rumour that Sadio Mane departed Liverpool due to a perceived poor level of compensation in wages.

The Senegalese international’s PR agent told TV5Monde, in comments relayed on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia, that the 30-year-old’s salary, post-contract extension in 2018, was ‘much higher than the numbers circulating in the media’.

Cissé: "Sadio was already earning more than that when he joined Liverpool from Southampton. He extended his contract in 2018 and his salary was much higher than the numbers circulating in the media" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 25, 2022

With some keen to criticise the club and its ability to offer competitive wages, it’s a clear sign that the desire for a fresh challenge was the main motivating factor behind his Anfield departure.

READ MORE: ‘Now confirmed’ – Fabrizio Romano shares finances around Liverpool attacker’s transfer switch to Ligue 1

How we build contracts is a process almost shrouded in more mystery than our transfer business with there existing many a contradictory claim on how money our squad is on.

Often such suspicions are proved to be false, with one rather remarkable claim having once circulated around Mo Salah’s demands amounting to £500,000-per-week – a figure quickly disputed and quashed.

Though critics may soon have something close to resembling a leg to stand on when it comes to the Egyptian’s future, which remains defined by uncertainty, the reality is that Liverpool do, for the most part, get their finances absolutely spot on.

#Ep55 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Farewell Sadio Mane, Mo Salah contract hope… & more!