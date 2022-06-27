Alisson Becker on why he ‘really trusts’ Jordan Henderson, his ability to ‘run for the team’ and ‘always making an option’

Jordan Henderson is an inspirational captain at Liverpool and Alisson Becker has been discussing the role of his teammate in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking on the ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done’ documentary, the 29-year-old said: “I look a lot to him because he is really visible on the pitch, the way he moves, and he is someone that really runs for the team.

“As we have a team that likes to build up from behind, we need players in midfield always giving options.

“For me, Hendo is a guy that I look for building up. He is always making an option, even if he has a man at his back and he is a guy who can do that. So, I really trust him to give the ball and then he can do anything he wants and is capable of doing.”

For our ‘keeper to have so much trust in the Sunderland-born midfielder on the ball, shows just how good he is as an option for his teammates.

Given the way we play, for our Brazilian to know that he can always rely on our No.14 to keep the ball under pressure – it really illustrates his leadership abilities on the ball too.

The whole documentary is a real treat and helps to personify what the 32-year-old means to this football club.

