Andros Townsend on how Jurgen Klopp has ‘been moaning for years’ and ‘constantly banging on’ before getting his own way

Jurgen Klopp is a passionate and opinionated football manager and that seems to have upset Andros Townsend.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via The Daily Mail), the 30-year-old said: ‘I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way. He’s been moaning for years. They have been pushing back, and finally, they have given him his five subs.

‘I think we saw last season, even the season before, constantly banging on and banging on. Votes on votes on votes. Getting pushed back, then all of a sudden, they announced the five subs eventually’.

It feels very unprofessional from the Everton midfielder, speaking about any fellow pro and whilst you’re still in the game is far from the norm.

Whether this is a cheap attempt to mimic Richarlison and try and win support from his own fans, or just a ploy to get himself some headlines – it’s bizarre nonetheless.

As if it even needs explaining, our boss has only ever asked for more substitutions to protect the welfare of all players and this is the response he receives.

