Borussia Dortmund CEO hits out at ‘arrogant idiot’ ex-Red for comments on Sadio Mane joining the Bundesliga

Liverpool said goodbye to Sadio Mane and some pundits have questioned the decision to leave Anfield for Bayern Munich.

As reported by Bild, this hasn’t been too well received in Germany: ‘Sadio Mané’s (30) move to the Bundesliga caused a stir. FC Bayern was congratulated by almost everyone for this transfer coup.

‘Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders (58), on the other hand, had a completely different opinion. The Senegalese could cope with the games in Germany “in third gear and with a cigar sitting in an armchair”, according to the 1992 FA Cup winner.

‘A statement that caused a lot of shaking of the head – also with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke (63).

‘”There are always some arrogant idiots like this one. As a member of the board of Europe’s club association ECA, I know that German football still has a good reputation. The English didn’t win any of the three European Cup titles last season – even if I would have treated Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool in the Champions League,” said the BVB CEO.’

The comments from Dean Saunders are perhaps a little exaggerated but it’s fair to say that the Premier League is a much superior competition to the Bundesliga.

Comments from the Borussia Dortmund CEO may even help the ex-Red’s comments, given that they haven’t been able to stop the Munich club win any of the past 10 league titles.

It seems rather unnecessary from both parties to get too upset by the decision for the Senegalese attacker to swap Merseyside for Germany though.

