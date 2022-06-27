Diogo Jota on Henderson being a ‘manager inside the field’ and how he ‘tries to speak with you always, not always good words!’

Jordan Henderson is an inspirational captain at Liverpool and Diogo Jota has been discussing the role of his teammate in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking on the ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done’ documentary, the 25-year-old said: “To be honest, it is the first time I had a player like Jordan on the pitch – he tries to speak with you always, not always good words!

“He keeps you pushing forward, the role of being a manager inside the field.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold on why he wouldn’t be ‘able to make the steps as quick as I was able to’ without Jordan Henderson

“I know that I cannot rest for a second because he will be right up against me.”

Our No.20 is clearly impressed with the leadership qualities of his captain and it’s not a surprise to hear that he is as vocal as he appears to be, when watching from the stands or TV.

Dependability and an aura that ensures his teammates keep their high standards on the field, some great attributes of a brilliant skipper.

The whole documentary is a real treat and helps to personify what the 32-year-old means to this football club.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business