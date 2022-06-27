Fabrizio Romano provides an ‘as things stand’ update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Otavio and Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders this summer, two of which being Otavio and Gini Wijnaldum.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter though: ‘Both Liverpool and Porto deny all the stories about Otávio deal. There are no negotiations ongoing – also, the release clause is €40m and not €60m. 🔴 #LFC

‘Otávio and Wijnaldum are not in the list for Liverpool as things stand – still long market, but no talks for these two’.

It seemed very unlikely that there would be a return for the ex-Red and now the links to the Porto man have been widely quashed as well.

For some reason, despite the club stating that the business was done for the summer, there are still countless links with several new signings.

If we are to sign a midfielder it seems more than likely we will be waiting until next summer to do so, with Jude Bellingham remaining a hotly linked name.

