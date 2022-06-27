Fabrizio Romano reveals ex-Red on the brink of ‘more than a dream’ move to replace Manchester City-bound forward

Fabrizio Romano is widely regarded as the king of the transfer rumours and his latest revelation involves a former Liverpool favourite.

As reported by the Italian journalist: ‘Luís Suárez, more than a dream for River Plate. But Luís’ still taking his time to answer after final proposal – River are waiting for communication by Suárez this week 🚨🇺🇾 #River

‘The proposal is there on the table for Suárez to replace Julián Álvarez, set for City new chapter’.

Luis Suarez is available on a free transfer, after departing Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan has been publicly returning to the attention of our supporters, after his widespread interactions with our new forward and his compatriot – Darwin Nunez.

There had been some muted rumours of a return to Anfield but it seems as though he is more likely to be filling the boots of Manchester City-bound Julian Alvarez at River Plate, instead.

