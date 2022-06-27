‘I hope he goes somewhere…’ – Ex-Red weighs in on 28-year-old Liverpool star’s future who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal

Danny Murphy has claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should consider a move to Aston Villa or Newcastle this summer, claiming the 28-year-old is ‘more than capable’ of impressing at the respective clubs.

The former Arsenal man has just one-year remaining on his current Anfield deal and made just 10 Premier League starts for Liverpool last term.

He played in just 28 of the Reds’ 63 games last term, registering three goals and three assists along the way.

Ex-Red Murphy believes that the midfielder may be willing to take a pay cut if he leaves Anfield during the current window.

“I think the problem you’ve got is that Newcastle are going to start spending on big names and progressing quite quickly. However, he’s more than capable in playing in both those sides (Aston Villa and Newcastle),” Murphy told BeMyBet (via Chronicle Live).

“It’s an individual choice when you get to a certain stage in your career where you have to balance on and off the field happiness, and football. He’s earned good money for a long time, so I wouldn’t think his priority would be finance.”

The BBC pundit also admitted his admiration for the England international who has struggled to earn regular minutes under Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons.

“I really like him, I like watching him play, I like the dynamism he’s got, I like his energy. I hope he goes somewhere where he’s going to play every week and we don’t see him sitting on the bench somewhere just to get an extra 10 or 20 grand a week.”

Former Liverpool captain and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in making a move for our No. 15, but it’s believed that he will remain on Merseyside and see out the remainder of his current deal.

Klopp is reportedly interested in adding to his midfield options this summer, but only if the right player is available at the right price.

It therefore wouldn’t make sense to lose a player that can operate in the middle of the park when we’re attempting to strengthen that area.

The Ox was a vital player for us during our run to the Champions League final in Kyiv in 2018 and after he sustained a serious injury against AS Roma in the semi-final of the competition, we seriously missed his energy against Real Madrid in the final.

On his day he has the ability to drive the team forward and make a real difference, we just haven’t seen enough of him at his best in recent times.

The new campaign will once again provide him with the chance to show he’s got what it takes to be a Liverpool player, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

