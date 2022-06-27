(Image) Kostas Tsimikas seen relaxing without his cornrows but with his dog, in the final days before pre-season starts

With a week to go until Liverpool’s pre-season begins, Kostas Tsimikas has been enjoying the final few days with his dog.

It looks like the earlier spotted cornrows have been replaced with a more classic style from our No.21, who looks to be returning to a more normal cut for the season beginning.

The Greek left-back will be trying to use pre-season as an opportunity to show Jurgen Klopp that he deserves more first-team football in the next campaign.

With the training at Kirkby set to begin on the 4th of July, ahead of a tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, where the Reds will face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The return back to England will be met with a friendly against Strasbourg and the Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This will all precede the start of the Premier League season, as we travel to newly promoted Fulham and Craven Cottage for the opening day of the campaign.

You can view the image of Tsimikas via his Instagram stories:

