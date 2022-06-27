Jose Enrique on ‘top top’ Joe Gomez and whether he is the most underrated member of the Liverpool squad

Joe Gomez has found himself in a role as Liverpool’s fourth choice centre-back and Jose Enrique had some words about his place in the squad.

Speaking on his Instagram stories, the 36-year-old asked who our supporters thought was the most underrated player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

One person mentioned our No.12 and got the following response: ‘Gómez is top top but remember he had big injuries and then matip and konate been outstanding. But I’m really happy that we have 4 center backs of this quality’.

There’s no doubting that the England international must be one of, if not the very, best fourth choice defenders in world football and that is a good but bad position to be in.

The 25-year-old will want to push for more first-team appearances and it does feel as though our manager wants him the squad, to take the place of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip when they retire or leave.

It’s up to the former Charlton Athletic man to decide if that is good enough for his career and to remain fit enough to take the opportunity when it comes around.

You can view Enrique’s comments on Gomez via @joseenriquee3 on Instagram:

