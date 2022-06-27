Liverpool’s links with Otavio rubbished as several sources confirm that there is ‘no truth in reports linking Liverpool with a move’

Despite seemingly closing our transfer window operations, there have been several links with Otavio in recent days.

As reported by Neil Jones from GOAL though, these rumours appear to have been far from the truth: ‘Told there’s no truth in reports linking Liverpool with a move for Porto’s Otavio this summer. Not a target and never has been’.

It seems like signing our latest Primeira Liga star has been ruled out and the belief that our business is done, still remains strong.

It is amazing that we can ‘publically’ announce that we will not be signing another player this summer but the rumours continue to swirl around Anfield.

In the case of the 27-year-old from Porto, it looks as though he will not become our man and his age did always seem to make this an unlikely story.

With a week to pre-season starting and a month to the Premier League, it’s likely there’ll be a couple more stories ruled out before the football can do the talking once again.

You can view the update on Otavio via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter:

Told there's no truth in reports linking Liverpool with a move for Porto's Otavio this summer. Not a target and never has been.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 27, 2022

