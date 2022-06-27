Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer training with Championship outfit as he prepares to become a free agent – report

Ben Woodburn is set to leave Liverpool in the coming days when his current deal expires and it’s believed that he’s already training with Championship outfit Preston North End, that’s according to Mail Online (via Liverpool Echo).

The 22-year-old became the club’s youngest ever goal scorer back in 2016 when he netted against Leeds United at Anfield in the League Cup.

He was just 17 years and 45 days old at the time, but since then he’s struggled with injuries and has been loaned out to a number of clubs in recent years, including Hearts, Blackpool and Sheffield United.

It was believed that the Scottish outfit were readying a permanent move for the versatile attacker this summer but there’s no sign of the Welshman making the move to Tynecastle anytime soon.

The Welsh international scored three goals and registered two assist in 30 appearances (across all competitions) for the Jam Tarts last season but was an unused substitute as they were defeated by Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Big things were expected from Woodburn but it never quite worked out for him in a Red shirt unfortunately.

He has the ability to go and have a successful career elsehwere though so lets hope that Preston sign him so he can showcase his talent.

No matter what happens, he can always say he’s scored for Liverpool at the Kop end at Anfield, though, and we wish him all the best for the future no matter where he ends up.

