Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich shirt number revealed as Senegal star admits excitement about Bundesliga switch

Sadio Mane has been discussing the reason why he’s opted to wear the No. 17 jersey at Bayern Munich and admitted his excitement at making the switch to the Allianz Arena.

The Senegal international joined the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool last week in a £35m deal that brought his six-year spell at Anfield to an end.

The 30-year-old won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside but is eager to pick up more silverware at his new club.

“I picked out 17 from the free jersey numbers at FC Bayern and aim to celebrate many successes with my team and this number. Now I’m really looking forward to starting preparations for the season with my new team-mates very soon,” Mane told Bayern’s official website (via the Mirror).

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich.

“We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge.

READ MORE: (Video) Divock Origi arrives in Milan as his move to AC from Liverpool nears completion

The former Southampton man admitted that he used to watch the German champions during his time in Austria at RB Salzburg and is hungry to achieve more success with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

“I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too,” he added.

“During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club!”

The winger has penned a three-year-deal with the Munich outfit but was unable to pick the No. 10 shirt – the number he wore at Liverpool and usually opts for when representing AFCON champions Senegal.

His preferred shirt number is currently occupied by former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The winger will be wanting to hit the ground running at his new club and prove that despite him being the wrong side of 30, he still has plenty left in the tank.

Sadio Mané will wear the number 1️⃣7️⃣ shirt at #FCBayern 👕🔴⚪#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) June 26, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business