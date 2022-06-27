Three Liverpool players help England reach U19 European Championship semi-finals in Slovakia

Three young Liverpool players have helped their nation reach the semi-finals of UEFA’s U19 European Championship.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool youngsters Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers have helped England into the semi-finals of the UEFA U19 European Championship.

‘England are yet to concede at the tournament and Reds centre-back Quansah has started all three games in the heart of defence for his nation.

‘Defender Chambers has also seen action twice – stepping off the bench against Serbia, before starting versus Israel in the final Group B outing.

‘Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who was included in England’s initial pre-tournament squad, is yet to feature’.

The young England side came through a tough group stage with Austria, Serbia and Israel unbeaten, which was enough to see them qualify for the last four.

They will now be facing Italy this week, battling for a place in the final against either France or Israel in Slovakia on the 1st of July.

