Trent Alexander-Arnold on why he wouldn’t be ‘able to make the steps as quick as I was able to’ without Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is an inspirational captain at Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been discussing the role of his teammate in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking on the ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done’ documentary, the 23-year-old said: “We’ve got that relationship now where he will still tell me off if I risk it too much and if he thinks I should have kept it and played it simple.

“But he’s someone that encourages me to play the game I need to play. He understands the type of player I am and enables me to do that on and off the pitch.

READ MORE: “I need to shout at people” – Jordan Henderson on his leadership skills and motivation to ‘prove people wrong’

“I don’t think I would have been able to make the steps as quick as I was able to without him being around and being there for me.”

Our No.66 has had such a rapid rise to stardom and there’s no doubt that the ever present role of his captain would have helped him settle into the squad.

Being able to play together for club and country will also mean that they have a special bond, one that will last for their personal and professional lives.

The whole documentary is a real treat and helps to personify what the 32-year-old means to this football club.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business