(Video) Divock Origi arrives in Milan as his move to AC from Liverpool nears completion

Divock Origi has arrived in Milan as his move to Serie A champions AC edges ever closer.

The Belgium international left Liverpool this summer after eight years on Merseyside and is set to be announced as a Rossoneri player later this week.

Villarreal were also believed to be interested in the 27-year-old, but the former Lille man had his heart set on the San Siro.

The forward netted against Stefano Pioli’s side in the the Reds’ 2-1 Champions League defeat of the Italians back in December, but he’ll be hoping to become a huge favourite and net plenty of goals for them this season.

Origi arrived at Milan Malpensa airport earlier today meaning it’s now a matter of time before he’s officially announced as a AC player.

It was agreed by Jurgen Klopp’s side and the striker that he would be allowed to leave Anfield for free this summer and bring a hugely successful career on Merseyside to an end.

He won every major trophy possible during his time in England and scored for the Reds in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Spurs in Madrid.

He leaves the club as a legend and we wish him all the best for the future in Italy!

You can watch the video of our former No. 27 arriving in Milan below via @AntoVitiello on Twitter: