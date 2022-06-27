(Video) Jamie Carragher loving Jamie Webster’s music in Glastonbury as the Scouser dances and signs at the festival

Jamie Carragher has been enjoying the break from football for the summer, with the chance to enjoy some live music.

Whilst attending Glastonbury Festival, the Bootle-born pundit was spotted enjoying some music from a fellow Scouser whilst he was at the music event.

Jamie Webster was signing his hit song ‘Weekend in Paradise’ and videos soon began circling of our former No.23 enjoying being able to watch it be played live.

Uploading a video to his own Twitter account, the 44-year-old also wrote the caption: ‘#Glastonbury2022 A weekend in paradise my friend! @JamieWebster94 👌🏻’.

You can watch the video of Carragher enjoying Webster’s music via @Carra23 on Twitter:

