(Video) Luis Diaz filmed dancing and singing at family gathering as he enters the final week of his holidays

With a week to go until Liverpool’s pre-season begins, Luis Diaz has been enjoying time with his family and friends.

In a video shared to the Instagram stories of Daya Diaz, our No.23 was recorded singing and dancing along to music.

It’s safe to say that the Colombian looks to have been enjoying his break with family and friends, before the hard work starts again in pre-season.

With the training at Kirkby set to begin on the 4th of July, ahead of a tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, where the Reds will face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The return back to England will be met with a friendly against Strasbourg and the Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This will all precede the start of the Premier League season, as we travel to newly promoted Fulham and Craven Cottage for the opening day of the campaign.

