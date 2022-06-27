(Video) Paul Merson admits he ‘worries’ for Liverpool following Sadio Mane’s Anfield departure and urges new Reds star to ‘hit the ground running’

Paul Merson has claimed that he worries for Liverpool in the upcoming season following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Arsenal legend labelled the Senegal international as a ‘big game player’ and believes the Reds may miss his goals next term.

The AFCON winner scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions and won every major trophy possible during his time at the club.

Darwin Nunez has arrived on Merseyside from Benfica recently and acts as a replacement for Mane somewhat.

Merson has claimed Nunez ‘has got to hit the ground running’ at Liverpool just as Luis Diaz did for the club when he was signed from FC Porto in January.

Adapting to life in the Premier League may take time for the 22-year-old, however.

He will arrive in a new country with a completely different culture compared to what he’s used to in Portugal as well as being faced with the challenge of learning a new language.

Our new No. 27 must be afforded time until we can expect to see the very best of the forward.

In terms of Mane’s departure, it’s of course sad to see such an important player leave the club, but it is what it is – he’s left and we must now move on and look to the future.

The 2022/23 campaign will be here before we know it.

The lads meet up for pre-season on July 4 at the AXA Training Centre before the Premier League season commences on August 6 when we face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

