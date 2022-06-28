“Gremio for me was the beginning of the dream” – Lucas Leiva on completing a move back to his boyhood club

Lucas Leiva has completed a return to his boyhood club Gremio and has his sights on promotion this season.

Speaking with the media after his transfer was confirmed, the 35-year-old said: “Grêmio for me was the beginning of the dream. In football, sometimes we plan and it doesn’t work out, but the time to come back has arrived.

“For me, it doesn’t matter where Grêmio is, what matters is having the opportunity to represent this team that means so much to me.

“The Club made an effort to bring me and I made an effort to return, the most important thing is to put vanities and ego aside for a single objective, which is to return to Serie A”.

A return to Brazil will obviously mean a lot to our former midfielder, who has spent 15 years in Europe since signing for Liverpool in 2007.

With his ability still of a high enough standard to have played 45 times for Lazio last season, this seems like a great time to return to his home.

He will be hoping to help his team reach the top division with a good campaign and will no doubt be a fan favourite once again.

