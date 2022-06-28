(Images) Harvey Elliott visits the Boston Celtics as he tries out a new sport before returning to Liverpool for pre-season

With less than a week until the start of Liverpool’s pre-season training, Harvey Elliott has tried his hand at basketball.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 19-year-old uploaded several images alongside the caption of ‘some off season fun across the pond 🇺🇸’.

The images used show that our No.67 went to visit the Boston Celtics and tried his hand at being a supporter for the day.

Trying out some dribbling, posing for press conferences and being shown around the training facilities, it looked like quite an interesting day for the midfielder.

With the training at Kirkby set to begin on the 4th of July, ahead of a tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, where the Reds will face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The return back to England will be met with a friendly against Strasbourg and the Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This will all precede the start of the Premier League season, as we travel to newly promoted Fulham and Craven Cottage for the opening day of the campaign.

You can view the images of Elliott via his Instagram account:

