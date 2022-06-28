James Pearce confirms Jurgen Klopp is prepared to wait for ‘right midfielder at the right price’ and not settle for ‘second-best’

Jurgen Klopp has had some pressure from Liverpool supporters for not adding to his midfield options and James Pearce has had his say on proceedings.

Writing for The Athletic, the 44-year-old said: ‘The Anfield hierarchy have indicated that’s likely to be it in terms of incomings. Klopp is happy with what he’s got. The club’s priorities in the transfer market have already been addressed by new sporting director Julian Ward.

‘However, there is one remaining area of the squad that could arguably still do with being strengthened.

‘A year ago, many supporters were concerned when Georginio Wijnaldum wasn’t replaced following his departure on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Now, a similar debate is raging about Klopp’s midfield options.

‘Liverpool’s stance was vindicated last summer as they embarked on a remarkable campaign which saw them win both domestic cups and narrowly miss out on both Premier League and Champions League glory. The question is: can they hit those heights again without some fresh blood in the centre of the park?

‘For Klopp and Ward, it’s a case of finding the right midfielder at the right price rather than settling for second-best or a stop-gap. As a result, they are prepared to wait until 2023 unless an attractive proposition emerges in the coming weeks’.

It’s been a longstanding policy from the club to not take the second best and that looks set to stand, especially in the pursuit of the right midfielder.

To all outsiders, it looks as though the right man for the job is Jude Bellingham and that next summer will be the time we are willing to pounce.

For the upcoming season it seems we will settle for what we have, in pursuit of more silverware.

