James Pearce confirms the four players that he expects Liverpool to sell this summer before ending all transfer business

Liverpool look to have completed their incoming transfer business this season but James Pearce has confirmed the four outgoings from the club.

Writing for The Athletic, the 44-year-old said: ‘Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have already left Liverpool, with Neco Williams, who has attracted strong interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest, set to follow’.

It’s perhaps not too much of a surprise to see Neco Williams join the three other ‘confirmed’ departures from the club, with the shock possibly being that we won’t be seeing any more departures.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals ex-Red on the brink of ‘more than a dream’ move to replace Manchester City-bound forward

There looks to be several players that Jurgen Klopp may allow to leave on loan in this window but the likes of Nat Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, look set to stay.

We are famously rather fluid within the transfer market though and if deals or offers are made that mean we need to sell to buy or are happy allow a certain player to go, that may still happen.

For now though, it looks as though the main bulk of business has been done and attention will now turn to some contract negotiations and preparing for the new season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business