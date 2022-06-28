James Pearce on Liverpool’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham this summer

Liverpool looked to be in for possible deals for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham this summer and James Pearce has provided an insight into what happened.

Writing for The Athletic, the 44-year-old said: ‘It’s no secret that Liverpool held a strong interest in Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni but they always knew his preference was to sign for Real Madrid. The €100 million price tag was also prohibitive.

‘England international Jude Bellingham is admired by Klopp and the club’s recruitment staff, but they know signing him this summer isn’t realistic with Borussia Dortmund having already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Bellingham’s contract runs until 2025’.

It always seemed that the touted prices for the new Real Madrid man would mean that a move was out of the question, especially after we spent big on Darwin Nunez.

The stars seemed to have aligned with our plans for a midfield hunt next summer and the fact that Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell their 18-year-old until next year.

There will be competition for his signature though and so we may have to make some contingency plans, just in case.

