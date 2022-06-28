Jude Bellingham’s one-word response to Jordan Henderson’s Instagram post gets Liverpool fans excited

We all know it means nothing and don’t want to overreact but Jude Bellingham has signed for Liverpool.

Okay, he’s just commented on Jordan Henderson’s Instagram post but that won’t stop plenty of our supporters putting two and two together to make 14.

Writing on his social media accounts, the Sunderland-born midfielder wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part in this ‘Never Done’ series. What people had to say in it means a lot to me and I will continue to give them my best going forward. Great job by @lozcast and @glencowie in putting this together and also @nikefootball , who have supported me since day one. More special memories to be made! Never done link in bio 🎥’.

To which the Borussia Dortmund midfielder replied with a simple message of: ‘Legend’.

They are international teammates and there’s no doubting that our captain has been a big role within the England dressing room and by mentoring young players like the former Birmingham City teen.

With the constant transfer rumours about the midfielder possibly coming to our club though, this was always going to make headlines.

You can view the post by Henderson and the comment from Bellingham via Instagram:

