Jurgen Klopp admits “It’s hard to see Taki go” and that he’s a “manager’s dream” whose “achievements will stand the test of time”

Jurgen Klopp will know better than anyone the role that Takumi Minamino had for Liverpool and was clearly sad to see him go.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 55-year-old said: “It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there.

“He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”

It was quite a defensive response from the German, who clearly thinks that the 27-year-old hasn’t been given the respect he deserves in the game.

It’s also another show of why everyone loves this player and this manager, with the perfect response from both of them being shown in this quote.

It’s a sad day but one that will hopefully end in the Japanese international being handed the opportunity to show the world his talents.

