Liverpool are in the process of trying to agree a new contract with Naby Keita as the 27-year-old enters final year of his deal

Naby Keita has struggled to hold down a first-team place for Jurgen Klopp but looks set to be offered a new contract.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce discussed the progress of a new deal: ‘It was another stop-start year for Keita. The Guinea international made some vital contributions, particularly in the second half of the season, but had to settle for a late cameo off the bench in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

‘Keita actually played more in the Premier League in 2021-22 than in any season since 2018-19, but that was still represented only 34.3 per cent of the club’s minutes. He made 14 top-flight starts. That figure would have been slightly higher but for the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘Liverpool are in the process of trying to agree a new contract with Keita, whose deal runs out next summer. The 27-year-old’s battle to live up to his £52.75 million transfer fee on a regular basis is ongoing but Klopp’s faith in him remains’.

With the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also entering the final year of their deals, and after watching Sadio Mane depart to Bayern Munich, there will be some big contract decisions to be made by the club.

It looks like the decision is that our No.8 has done enough to prove that he deserves a role in the squad going forward, despite some supporters believing that he hasn’t lived up to his price tag.

With a rapidly ageing midfield, perhaps the decision to have a player who understands the way that we play present within the squad has become a priority.

