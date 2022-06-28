Liverpool highlight 19-year-old Croatian as a ‘potentially-elite prospect’ in the hunt for a midfielder next summer

There’s no secret that Liverpool are drawing up a shortlist of possible midfielders for next summer and there’s a new name in the mix.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Salzburg’s Luka Sucic is viewed as a potentially-elite prospect, and Liverpool boast a strong relationship with the Red Bull group, which owns the Austrian champions.

Whoever is eventually targeted, they are likely to fit a certain profile. Liverpool broke from their usual strategy to sign Thiago, an established star in his late-20s, from Bayern Munich in 2020, but they have been very much back ‘on brand’ since, with the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Carvalho and Ramsay. We can expect that to continue going forward.

Luka Sucic is a 19-year-old Croatian who played 44 times in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg last season, scoring 11 goals and recording five assists for the Austrian outfit.

The midfielder has a promising future ahead and if we were to move next summer, there would only be two years remaining on his current contract.

That may mean that a deal is possible and we could beat the crowd to his signature, alongside another marquee signing in the same position.

