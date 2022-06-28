Liverpool linked with “the new Romario” as 19-year-old Brazilian shines for Santos

Liverpool have been linked with many marquee signings but there could be a much lesser known name now thrown into the mix.

As reported by Sport Witness: ‘Presenter Milton Neves, a long-time entertainer in Brazilian TV, was always known for having an irreverent style and funny opinions on football subjects.

On Sunday evening, making comments on Santos’ draw against Corinthians, he said: “Corinthians yesterday escaped being defeated by the Santos kids. Marcos Leonardo, who’s going to Liverpool, this guy is the new Romário!”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp admits “It’s hard to see Taki go” and that he’s a “manager’s dream” whose “achievements will stand the test of time”

‘Those at the show had a laugh at the comment about Romário, with Milton Neves likely exaggerating, but no one questioned the information about a move to Liverpool.

‘Even though all this scenario makes it sound like the quotes shouldn’t be taken seriously, we must recall that earlier this month, pundit Veloso, also from Band TV, claimed that Marcos Leonardo has been sold to an ‘English group’ and should go to an ‘English club’.

‘Marcos Leonardo is definitely one of the strikers with the biggest potential in Brazilian football, as, at the age of 19, he already has 24 goals scored for Santos’ first team’.

Given the success of our recent Brazilian acquisitions in Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Bobby Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, it may not be a bad idea to try and find the next samba star.

The 19-year-old has four years left on his current deal with Santos but should still be available on a relatively cheap deal.

The attacker may be one to watch for the following campaign and we can see if the Reds are willing to make a move in any of the upcoming transfer windows.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business